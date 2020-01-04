Soleimani was a “culture” and a culture cannot be assassinated

At 1:20 a.m., several U.S. helicopters and drones attacked two Poplar Mobilization Units vehicles near an airport in Iraq that led to the martyrdom of Commander Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and nine of PMU forces.

U.S. terrorist forces claimed the responsibility of the strike, increasing their flights over Baghdad’s sky hours earlier, seizing its air space and violating Iraqi sovereignty.

The American terrorists, who have the blood of millions of people in the world on their hands, assassinated General Soleimani, in the hope of getting rid of their nightmares. They should know that Soleimani was not a person, a culture based on resistance, defending oppressed, and roughly confronting international terrorism.

The culture has originated from the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S.) on the day of Ashura. As the nightmares of villainous Yazid did not end by shedding Imam Hussain’s blood and his caliphate was not stabilized, the Yazidis’ nightmare in the White House will not end and will speed up their collapse.

The stupid American leaders assumed that they can defeat the axis of resistance by assassinating General Soleimani. They martyred a commander, who was a sincere soldier in God’s path and loved by oppressed people all around the world, and further stained their history, ignoring the fact that the “culture and ideology of resistance” cannot be assassinated.

The resistance movement against tyranny and arrogance has not been stopped with the assassination of former commanders in Iran, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria and it will not be terminated this time either.

The horrific assassination of commander Soleimani by the U.S. is a clear sign of the decline and collapse of the flimsy world power and will trigger new moves so that the enemies’ nightmare has aggravated due to the fear of “harsh revenge”.

The terrorist and belligerent American and Zionist officials must know that the Iranian nation is not afraid of death and will continue fighting against oppression, aggression, and murder more seriously until the day that peace is established and there is no crime in the world.

That is the day that the great God has promised to all the oppressed of the world, and it will certainly not be late.

* Author: Mohammad Ghaderi , Tehran Times editor in chief

