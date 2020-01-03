Bashar al-Assad condoles Leader over Soleimani’s martyrdom

TEHRAN — Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has extended his condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the martyrdom of Major General Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

In a message on Friday, Assad said he received the news of Soleimani’s martyrdom with grief and sorrow, Fars reported.

He also said the Syrian nation will never forget that General Soleimani stood beside the Syrian Armed Forces in defending Syria against terrorism.

