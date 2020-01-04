Soleimani was official guest of Iraq: Judiciary

TEHRAN - The spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary said on Saturday that Tehran will sue the U.S. in international courts for its terrorist attack on the vehicle of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander, which ended in his martyrdom in the Baghdad airport on Friday morning.

“The Judiciary along with the Foreign Ministry and human rights staff will sue the U.S. in international courts for the terrorist attack,” Gholamhossein Esmaeili underscored.

The Judiciary spokesman added that Soleimani was officially invited by Iraqi officials.



“Martyr Soleimani was a high-ranking official guest in Iraq where an alien government forces (U.S. forces) are present and committed the crime.”

He further said, “We announce to the U.S. that they should not cheer about the silence of human rights bodies and certain mendacious human and international rights claimers.”

“Assassination of Commander Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their colleagues is a terrorist act and a symbol of state terrorism from a legal point of view,” Esmaeili added.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that General Soleimani was martyred in an attack carried out by U.S. helicopters.

Soleimani was a legendary commander in the fight against terrorists, especially Daesh, in Iraq and Syria.

