Packed crowds attend funeral procession of top military commander Qasem Soleimani in Tehran 

On Monday morning, massive crowds of people held a farewell ceremony for Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and his martyred companions in downtown Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei prayed for the body of the martyrs as part of the procession, which began at around 8 a.m. The leader has promised, “a severe revenge” over the assassination of the top general committed by the U.S. forces in Baghdad early on January 3.