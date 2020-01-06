Leader performs funeral prayer for “Commander of Hearts”

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei performed the Islamic funeral prayer for Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and his martyred companions at the University of Tehran.

The farewell ceremony for Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his martyred companions kicked off hours ago with by reciting verses of the Holy Quran at the university.

Wonderful people of Iran who have always been on the scene flooded the streets of Tehran hours before the ceremony began.

After the prayer, the funeral procession will be held from Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. Then his body will be moved to the city of Qom for another ceremony.

The burial ceremony of this great commander of Islam is scheduled to be held in Kerman on Tuesday.