Iran announces three days of national mourning for Gen. Soleimani martyrdom

TEHRAN – The Iranian government announced three days of mourning over the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

General Soleimani was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this terrorist action and announces three days of mourning,” the government said in a statement.

Prior to the statement by the government, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had released a message announcing three days of public mourning in the country.

NA/PA