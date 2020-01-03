U.S. criminals will be ‘biggest losers’ for death of General Soleimani: Jahangiri

TEHRAN - Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Friday that the United States’ criminals will be the “biggest losers” in the region for the death of IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

“The United States’ war mongering criminals will be the biggest losers in this dangerous game in the region,” Jahangiri asserted.

General Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

The vice president said definitely the followers of General Soleimani’s path “will secure the region from terrorism and division through far-sightedness and wisdom.”

He noted that martyrdom of General Soleimani will bring more solidarity among the Iranian people and all the resilient people in the region.

The Pentagon announced that U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the attack on Soleimani.

NA/PA