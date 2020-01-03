Araghchi says Washington responsible for consequences of Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN - Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Washington is responsible for the consequences of assassinating Commander of IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani.

“Undoubtedly, this action was another ‘miscalculation’ of the United States President Donald Trump. The United States is responsible for all the consequences,” Araghchi tweeted.

General Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning. The Pentagon announced that Trump had ordered the attack on Soleimani.

