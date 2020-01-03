Iranians hold rallies, urging revenge for Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN - Hundreds of thousands of Iranians, angry over the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Chief Major General Qassem Soleimani, held rallies across the country on Friday urging revenge for his death.

General Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air strike on Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning. The Pentagon announced that President Trump had ordered the attack on Soleimani.

The angry marchers shouted “death to America”, strongly condemning the state terrorism.

The protesters expressed solidarity with General Soleimani’s family.

In capital Tehran, tens of thousands of people attending the Friday prayers, held a rally after the event, carrying signs that warned the United States, Israel and their regional allies of harsh consequences, Press TV reported.

Addressing worshippers in Tehran, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami warned the attack means “Americans around the world will never experience calm again.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a message on Friday, saying Iran will take “tough revenge” on the criminals who killed the top Iranian general.

Thousands of people gathered at General Soleimani’s house in Kerman, where he used to hold annual mourning ceremonies for Shia Imams on their martyrdom anniversaries.

