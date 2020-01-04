Israel was involved in Soleimani assassination, says ex-IRGC chief

TEHRAN — A former chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards (IRGC) has suggested that Israel was also involved in the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, warning Israel that it cannot hide from Iran.

“Israel should not think it can hide itself, because Iran’s finger is also pointing toward Israel,” Mohsen Rezaee said on Friday evening, ISNA reported.

He said Trump is not competent enough to wage a war.

“History has proven that he has not been competent enough to wage a war from the beginning,” he remarked.

The United States has taken a very big risk, Rezaee said, adding, “Trump will soon realize what a dangerous action he has taken.”

“Qassen Soleimani was Iran’s son and there is no city or village in Iran which is not mourning,” the former IRGC chief said.

After this incident, Rezaee argued, pressure on the U.S. will increase and “our prediction is that the U.S. will have to leave the region in the next 10 years and we will intensify our fights to drive the U.S. out of the region.”

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that General Soleimani and PMU deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were martyred in an attack carried out by the U.S.

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

Top Iranian leaders condemned the attack, saying a “tough revenge” awaits the United States.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a message on Friday saying Iran will take a “tough revenge” on the criminals who killed the top Iranian general.

“After years of sincere and courageous jihad against the devils and evil-doers of the world and after years of wishing for martyrdom in the path of God, alas, dear Soleimani attained this lofty station and his pure blood was spilled by the vilest of humans,” the Leader’s message read.

