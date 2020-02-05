No power can harm united Iran: IRGC deputy chief

TEHRAN - Deputy Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ali Fadavi said on Wednesday that no power can harm the Islamic Revolution if Iranians remain united.

“No one can harm the Islamic Revolution if unity is maintained,” he said during a speech at a conference.

Fadavi also said, “Today, we should use our capacities to fight economic and cultural wars.”

President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the U.S. has launched an economic war against Iran that its kind the world has never seen.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top IRGC commander said that Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani played an “effective” role in the resistance front.

He said that the youths will follow the path of martyrs.

“Today, we should use the capacities that God has given us and use them on the path of the resistance front’s success,” he said.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3. In a retaliatory move, Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles at a major U.S. military base in Iraq on January 8.

Trump immediately tried to downplay the significance of the retaliatory attack, claiming that nobody had been hurt.

However, in the latest report, it is said that 64 troops had sustained injuries after Iran’s attack.

Since the Second World War Two, it was the first time that a country launched a military attack on the U.S. army.

