Customs office at Tehran Fairgrounds facilitates trade for foreign exhibitors

TEHRAN- Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company said that setting up a customs office at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds has facilitated trade exchange for the foreign exhibitors, IRNA reported.

Bahman Hosseinzadeh also said it is a privilege led to more presence of foreigners in the Iranian exhibitions and bringing more foreign currency for the country.

“The specialized exhibitions we have held over the past two years have played some fruitful part in boosting production and also exports to the neighboring countries”, the official underscored and stressed that development of presence in the neighboring countries and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will help Iran’s promotion of exports a lot.

In late September 2019, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) opened a representative office at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds in order to facilitate custom operations for exhibitors and participants of international exhibitions in the country.

The office is aimed to facilitate customs services and commodity clearance for the exhibitors.

According to Iran’s deputy industry minister in trade affairs, Hossein Modares Khiabani, the office is going to operate only for clearing commodities which are going to be exhibited in events or are needed for international exhibitions.

Iran International Exhibition Company holds about 90 exhibitions annually, according to the managing director of the company.

“The [representative] office has been launched in accordance with the existing customs conventions in order to encourage the presence of foreign companies in these exhibitions and their cooperation with Iranian companies,” Hosseinzadeh said at the time of opening the office.

“The office provides important services to companies intending to import technology into Iran, and in the face of the U.S. sanctions this step can have a significant impact on developing the country’s industry,” he added.

