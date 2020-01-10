Some 2,000 eco-lodges operating across Iran

TEHRAN – Iran has been constructing hundreds of eco-lodge guesthouses over the past couple of years to meet demands of rising eco-travelers and sightseers and now about 2,000 eco-lodges are in operation across the country.

Currently, there are 2,000 eco-lodges active across Iran compared to 400 before President Hassan Rouhani took office in 2013, Research Institute for Cultural Heritage and Tourism Director Behrouz Omrani announced on Thursday, IRNA reported.

“At present, issuing guidelines for eco-tourism development is on the agenda. Historical villages are amongst target destinations for eco-tourism development,” the official said.

Iran’s tourism body said in 2018 that 2,000 eco-lodges will be constructed nationwide until 2021. Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on the average so that the scheme could create 160,000 jobs.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly

