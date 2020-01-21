Migratory birds wing their way to southern coasts of Iran

TEHRAN – About 90 species of aquatic birds annually migrate to southern Hormozgan province, which is one of the important wintering grounds for migratory birds.

With temperature rises across their habitat, the birds tend to fly from Siberia and Central Asian wetlands to Hormozgan province and spend the winter until spring.

The area is home to different species of migratory birds, including, heron, plover, large white-headed gulls, cormorant and Sternidae.

Climate change, unsustainable development, habitat degradation, oil spills and seepage, vegetable fuel production and development of agricultural lands, wind turbines, telecommunication towers, tall buildings and windows, light pollution, waste and plastics are threatening factors that affect the life and migration of birds.

Hormozgan province, with more than 2,000 kilometers of coastline and 14 islands in addition to 4 international wetlands, is the most important migratory bird habitats in winter.

The migration of migratory birds to the Hormozgan habitats continues until late March.

FB/MG