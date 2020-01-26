Sacral motive for the murder of the legendary General

WEST SIBERIA/ TYUMEN - Do you know the story of attempts by Mossad, MI6, and the Central intelligence Agency to find traces of the presence of Imam Mahdi ("peace be upon him") in Iraq? You should read about it. January 3, 2020 in Baghdad, the Americans during an air strike kill the legendary General of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps - Qassem Soleimani.

I believe that the search for the hidden Imam (a.s.) and the fight against the Islamic Republic of Iran are part of the unified policy of the "Big Satan". In the actions of imperialism, there is always a mystical-religious doctrine with the prefix "Satanism" and the service of "Antichrist". The Imperial forces will be led by the ideas of Satan and Dajjal under the cover of military and political aggression against independent sovereignty with a revolutionary ideology based on monotheism.

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allies are the only representatives of Imam Mahdi (a.s.). The Islamic World was limited to a Republic with the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih. Other various Islamic projects like the network structure of the Muslim Brotherhood or local parties with an Islamic background (for example, Saadet in Turkey, Jamaat and Islami in Pakistan, the Islamic salvation front in Algeria, and so on) failed to realize their political potential for the benefit of the Ummah.

Some have discredited themselves by tying their fate to Washington's regional stooges. These reasons are the reason why these political associations cannot be called supporters of Mahdaviat. Also, because of the "marginal position" of these organizations within their countries, Washington does not apply to their efforts similar to the struggle of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allies.

The forces of evil are aware that the state ideology of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the export of the Islamic Revolution. The word "export" should be understood as a spiritual and religious motive and familiarization with the Islamic teachings. The main idea of the export is to revive the "Islamic civilization" which becomes a source for creating "the ground for the arrival of Imam Mahdi (a.s.)".

The liberation of the Ummah from the colonial era is aimed at creating a model based on the basic thesis of the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him). It does not imply the creation of an Empire or a closed society. First of all, the Revival of Islamic civilization contributes to the concentration of Muslims in order to implement political tasks. One of the main tasks is to train revolutionaries who are able to continue the path of creating "the ground for the arrival of Imam Mahdi (a. s.)".

The late Qasim Suleimani was such a revolutionary. The legendary General was a symbol of the Islamic struggle against the Kufra system. By his example, he demonstrated universalism in all the main directions of forming the strategy of the Islamic Republic. The hero Suleimani was a military man, ideologue, politician, adviser, and loyal friend to his fellow soldiers on the battlefield, who will always remain in our hearts.

P.S.: Enemies can endlessly gloat and threaten. Ali Khamenei assured that" the strategy of the al-Quds forces will be the same as in the time of the Martyr Suleimani." The path to liberating the Islamic World and preparing the arrival of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) will continue.