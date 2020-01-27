IUST hosts conference on railway transportation

TEHRAN - Iran University of Science and Technology hosted the country’s first conference on “Railway Transportation, Opportunities, Capacities, and Production Boom” on Monday, IRIB reported.

Speaking in the opening ceremony, Jabbar-Ali Zakeri, the chancellor of IUST’s railway engineering faculty, said: “Indigenizing [the equipment and machinery in] all the sectors of the rail industry, except for the rail itself, had begun 15 years ago, and this year it was fully completed with the unveiling of the national rail.”

In November 2016, Iran’s Esfahan Steel Company (ESCO) signed a contract with the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) for manufacturing 40,000 tons of U33 rails (later called the National Rail Track), and consequently launched its rail production line with €28.2 million plus 573 billion rials (about $13.6 million) of investment.

Later in 2019, ESCO handed over the first cargo of the domestically-manufactured rail tracks to RAI.

In September 2019, Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami said the country will become a major rail track producer in the region in near future.

He noted that moving toward self-sufficiency in this sector is a must and delivery of the first cargo of the National Rail has been a big achievement in this regard.

Iran’s sixth five-year national development plan (2016-21) stresses, among other things, the need to develop the rail transport network.

According to the country’s transport ministry, Iran needs to build 1,500 kilometers of railroads, for which it needs 1.8 million tons of rails.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways says Iran needs an average of 300,000-400,000 tons of rails per year to meet the needs of this key transport sector.

EF/MA