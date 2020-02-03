Iranian women 3x3 basketball want a place at Tokyo 2020: official

TEHRAN – Head of Iran basketball federation Ramin Tabatabaei says that the women team will participate in the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament (UOQT).

UOQT will take place in Indian city Bengaluru from March 18 and 22.

The Tokyo 2020 qualifying tournament will be also held in Budapest, Hungary on April 24-26.

“The Iranian women team will take part at the qualifying tournament in India and the team can book an Olympic place as top two finishers,” Tabatabaei said.

“The Iranian team will also have a chance in Hungary tournament. We hope they can take part in the Olympics for the first time. They have shown good performance in the previous tournaments,” he added.

Iran’s men’s basketball team have also sealed their place at Tokyo 2020.

“We are among the world’s top eight teams. Spain basketball federation has invited us to the country for two friendly matches. China and Japan have also invited our team for basketball tournaments,” Tabatabaei stated.

Iran will face Saudi Arabia, Syria and Qatar in Group E of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The top two teams in each group will automatically advance into the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup with the next four teams to be determined through a quarterfinal tournament in February 2021 among the third placers in all six groups.

“We will hold our camp for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers from February 13. We will play four warm-up matches ahead of the competition,” he concluded.