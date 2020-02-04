400 kilometers of highways to be inaugurated by Feb. 11

TEHRAN – About 400 kilometers of highways will be inaugurated throughout Iran during the Ten-Day Dawn (Feb. 1-11 which marks the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution), IRNA reported, quoting Deputy Transport Minister Kheirollah Khademi.

Speaking in a highway inauguration ceremony on Sunday, Khademi said: “Every year, 1000-1200 kilometers of the country’s roads are turned into highways, which significantly increases the safety of the transportation lines.”

According to the official, currently, more than 7,700 km of highways are under construction across the country.

“This year, 1.2 trillion rials (about $285.7 million) have been only allocated for the construction of the country’s east-to-southwest corridor,” he said.

In late January, Khademi had announced that six prioritized freeways projects with a total length of 550 kilometers (KM) are planned to be inaugurated in the country by the Iranian Calendar year of 1400 (starts in March 2021).

According to the official, the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC) has it on the agenda to build 3500 km of new freeways and highways across the country.

Khademi further noted that of the country’s total 38,000 kilometers of arterial roads, about 18,000 kilometers are highways and about 2400 kilometers are freeways.

According to the official, in the long run, the government plans to construct 18,000 kilometers of highways and freeways in the country.

Khademi, who is also CDTIC’s managing director, had also said in November 2019, that some 7,800 Km of highways, freeways and main roads were under construction throughout the country.

Roads account for 90 percent while railway accounts for 10 percent of transportation in Iran, according to the official.

EF/