TEDPIX surpasses 478,700 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), ended 6,634 points higher at 478,754 at Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, over 5.065 billion securities worth 34.582 trillion rials (about $823.3 million) were traded at TSE.

The first market’s index rose 3,479 points and the second market’s index climbed 19,502 points at this exchange on Wednesday.

The index went up 13,185 points, or 2.96 percent, to 459,080 in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Some 29.020 billion securities worth 170.657 trillion rials (about $4.063 billion) were traded through 3.147 million deals at TSE in the past week.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

MA/MA