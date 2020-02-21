In fight against COVID-19 we are together, Chinese envoy to Tehran says

TEHRAN - Chang Hua, Ambassador of China to the Islamic Republic of Iran, has said the Chinese and the Iranian nations stand together in fight against the novel coronavirus.

“Fight against the #COVID19 ! We are together,” the ambassador wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

In a ceremony on Tuesday night in the presence of the Chinese ambassador, a projection mapping was carried out on the iconic Azadi Tower in Tehran to convey the message of sympathy with Chinese people fighting coronavirus.

On February 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif for being the first foreign minister who sent sympathy to the Chinese people since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"You are the first foreign minister who sent sympathies to the Chinese people since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which fully reflects the profound friendship between the people of the two countries, who support each other and tackle difficulties in a cooperative manner," said Wang.

In a tweet in Persian language on February 13, Chang Hua thanked Iranian people for sympathizing with the Chinese in their campaign against coronavirus.

“There is a proverb in the Persian language that says ‘heart speaks to heart’. In China’s struggle against coronavirus we deeply felt the friendship of the government and nation of Iran,” the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang on February 14 announced that many foreign ambassadors and representatives to China have said on social media platforms that they stand with China in this fight against the virus.

He thanked the Iranian ambassador to China, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh, for saying, “I’m sure China, with 5000 years of civilization, will overcome this problem.”

MG

