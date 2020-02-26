China provides Iran with masks, COVID-19 diagnostic kits

TEHRAN – China has delivered 250,000 face masks and 5,000 COVID-19 diagnostic kits to Iran.

Some 5,000 coronavirus test kits, a gift from the Chinese embassy and Chinese companies in Iran, was delivered to the Iranian side, China’s Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua wrote on his Twitter account, adding that “our efforts will continue.”

“Today, on behalf of the Chinese embassy in Iran, I granted 250,000 face masks to Iran and more aid will be provided in the future. Stay strong Iran,” he also wrote.

So far, 139 people in Iran have been infected with the virus, of whom 19 died.

Meanwhile, Hua Chunying former Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

She referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as a sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She also noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for providing more medical aid to China, IRNA reported on Monday.

FB/MG

