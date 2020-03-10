China delivers third batch of COVID-19 aid to Iran

TEHRAN – China has sent the third consignment of aid to Iran in order to help fight coronavirus, ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

The flight carried 1,600 kg of supplies consisting of traditional Chinese medicine for coronavirus treatment, scrubs, surgical masks, diagnostic kits and face shields that have been donated by Chinese companies and people.

Medicine worth 700,000 yuan (around $100,000) is included in the items. This medicine is being used to treat coronavirus in China.

China has so far sent 5,000 coronavirus test kits and 250,000 face masks to Iran.

