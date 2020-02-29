Chinese medical team in Tehran to help fight coronavirus

TEHRAN – A delegation of Chinese medical experts arrived in Tehran on Saturday with a cargo of aid to help combat the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, IRNA reported.

“Chinese medical team arrived in Tehran with new aid,” China’s Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that the first Chinese shipments has arrived in Iran and more aid would be sent. Be strong Iran,” the envoy tweeted on Friday.

Some 5,000 coronavirus test kits, and 250,000 face masks have also been sent last week.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif by telephone Friday afternoon. The Chinese minister expressed his sympathy toward Iran as the first country who expressed sympathy with the Chinese government and nation after the outbreak of COVID-19 and expressed his condolences to the Iranian government and nation.

He also announced China's readiness to send more specialized assistance, as well as to provide all the findings and methods of combating COVID-19 and conduct scientific cooperation with Iran.

Zarif expressed his appreciation for China’s medical supplies and technical support, he called the corona epidemic a global issue, emphasizing that cooperation of all countries is the solution without politicizing it, and welcomed the collaboration of researchers for joint scientific research to eradicate the disease.

Iran has so far sent three million face masks to China and has expressed readiness for providing more medical aid to China.

