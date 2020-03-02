WHO sends COVID-19 medical team, supplies to Iran

TEHRAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent an aircraft carrying tons of medical supplies and test kits along with a medical team to Iran in order to help combat the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The supplies, worth of over $300,000, consist of gloves, surgical masks, and respirators, which were loaded onto the United Arab Emirates military transport plane in Dubai, AFP reported.

"Today's flight will carry 7.5 tons of medical equipment and supplies, primarily the critical items needed for infection prevention and control to support health care workers in Iran," said Robert Blanchard from the WHO in Dubai.

Blanchard further warned that global supplies were running low.

"What we see now is that demand has greatly exceeded our available stocks, and we are struggling to get access to more supplies."

The six-member medical team is made up of doctors, epidemiologists and laboratory specialists who will help Iran detect and control the virus, Blanchard said, adding it was the first WHO team to be sent to Iran since the crisis began.

FB/MG