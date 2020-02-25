Iranians launch “We Defeat Coronavirus” campaign

TEHRAN – A national campaign called “We Defeat Coronavirus” is going viral among Iranian social media users.

Kianoush Jahanpour, head of the Ministry of Health's public relations and information center, expressed hope to soon be able to announce the containment and control of the virus and eventually elimination of the disease.

The campaign defines students as health ambassadors who promote public motivation to combat coronavirus, ISNA reported.

So far, 95 people in the country have been infected with the virus, of whom 15 died.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said effective measures have been taken and comprehensive plans are underway to get rid of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in the country.

The country has put in place a set of contingency plans, including the temporary shutdown of schools, universities and cultural centers, in an effort to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country.

“With regard to the past experience, I say that we will defeat the coronavirus before long,” the minister stressed.

“As a veteran soldier in the Iranian health front, I have taken the responsibility of removing measles, tetanus, and polio which astonished the World Health Organization as the country is grappling with sanctions with no international support. So, I [definitely] say that we will defeat the coronavirus.”

He went on to say that the nation has been mobilized against the virus and “we will announce its defeat soon.”

FB/MG



