Iran allocates $125m to counter COVID-19 outbreak

Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, head of the Plan and Budget Organization, wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday that after coordinating with Health Minister Saeed Namaki and the chancellors of Qom, Gilan and Shahid Beheshti universities of medical sciences, a total of 3.5 trillion rials (nearly $125 million) has been allocated to the Ministry of Health for preventing and confronting the novel coronavirus, ISNA reported.

Asadollah Abbassi, spokesman of the Majlis (Iranian parliament)'s presiding board, quoted the health minister as saying that 47 people in the country have been infected with the virus, of whom 12 died so far.

Previously, Namaki said effective measures have been taken and comprehensive plans are underway to get rid of the virus in the country.

The country has put in place a set of contingency plans, including the temporary shutdown of schools, universities and cultural centers, in an effort to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country.

“With regard to the past experience, I say that we will defeat the coronavirus before long,” the minister stressed.

“As a veteran soldier in the Iranian health front, I have taken the responsibility of removing measles, tetanus, and polio which astonished the World Health Organization as the country is grappling with sanctions with no international support. So, I [definitely] say that we will defeat the coronavirus.”

He went on to say that the nation has been mobilized against the virus and “we will announce its defeat soon.”

