Health ministry gets $995m to counter COVID-19

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Health has received 41 trillion rials (over $995 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to combat the coronavirus pandemic throughout the country, IRNA news agency reported on Friday.

The payment of financial resources required by the country's health sector has been the main priority of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 116,635 on Friday, of whom 6,902 have died and 91,836 recovered so far.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,102 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 48 died, Deputy Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said.

FB/MG

