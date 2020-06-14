MAP grants $600,000 aid to Iranian families affected by COVID-19

TEHRAN – Global charity organization Moms Against Poverty (MAP) has sent a shipment worth 25 billion rials (nearly $600,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help financially struggling families affected by the coronavirus in Iran, Karim Hemmati, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said on Sunday.

Moms Against Poverty is a global non-profit organization with the mission to nurture and educate underprivileged children to their fullest potential so that one day they can contribute and lead within their own communities and break the cycle of poverty.

First, they address children’s’ basic needs, such as food, shelter, and healthcare. Then, using education and vocational programs, MAP provides them with the tools and environment they need to thrive and become successful members of their community and the world at large.

“So far, 144 international shipments of humanitarian aid have been provided to the Red Crescent Society from various countries,” IRNA quoted Hemmati as saying.

In total, 1.1 trillion rials (around $26 million) of public and charitable donations have been provided to the IRCS so far, he concluded.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 187,427 on Sunday, of whom 8,837 have died and 148,674 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,472 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 107 died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

FB/MG

