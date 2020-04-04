Iranian-made COVID-19 diagnostic system unveiled

TEHRAN – The first Iranian-made system for diagnosing the novel coronavirus with more than 97 percent accuracy was unveiled on Saturday, ISNA reported on Saturday.

The diagnostic system has been designed by a team of researchers at Sharif University of Technology using artificial intelligence algorithms via CT scans of chest, ISNA reported.

Hamid Reza Rabiee, director of the research institute for information and communication technology at Sharif University, said that there are currently many ways in the world to diagnose coronavirus, but what has been proven, and confirmed by the American College of Radiology, chest scan is the best way to diagnose the virus.

The system will be available to hospitals and medical centers by the next week.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 55,743, of whom 3,452 have died and 19,736 recovered, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday.

FB/MG