Science ministry to support researchers in fight against coronavirus

TEHRAN– The Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology will back national and international researchers in line with combating the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"The National Supercomputer Network will provide its software and hardware facilities to researchers working on the subject of coronavirus,” said deputy science minister Masoud Boroumand.

Hereby, all researchers and technologists, who need advanced calculations and simulations are cordially invited to send their requests to the National Supercomputer Network of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, he added, Mehr reported.