Home to home program to be launched to combat COVID-19

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Health is to start a home to home program on Tuesday with the aim of finding people suspected of having coronavirus from around the country.

Some 300,000 teams of specialists will visit homes in collaboration with health centers for COVID-19 screening, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said, IRNA reported.

“As one of the leading countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region, we have started a big move and have prepared a plan that will be implemented as part of the national campaign to defeat COVID-19,” he explained.

“We are also preparing the health centers and we will identify sporadic cases, and all suspected cases will be referred to health centers for further treatment.”

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1501, with 66 deaths so far.

