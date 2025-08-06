Gaza starvation death toll nears 200 under Israeli siege

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that five Palestinians died from famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip.

This brings the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 193, including 96 children, according to Al Jazeera.

The United Nations and multiple aid agencies have repeatedly warned that the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza is insufficient to address the growing hunger crisis.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has resulted in more than 61,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Palestinian health authorities. The ongoing Israeli siege has severely limited access to food, water, and medical supplies, pushing the territory to the brink of famine.

