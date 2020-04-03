Iran’s fight against COVID-19 to improve noticeably in coming days: health minister

TEHRAN – As more new cases of the coronavirus infection are identified in the country, those undergone treatments will improve and Iran’s situation in fight against the pandemic will improve noticeably in coming days, Health Minister Saeed Namaki has announced.

In a meeting held through video conferencing on Thursday with WHO officials in the Eastern Mediterranean region in attendance, experts praised Iran for implementing the national coronavirus fight plan and called for Iran to share its experience throughout the Eastern Mediterranean.

To date, we have been able to cover more than 90 percent of the target population through the national plan, Namaki stated, Tasnim reported.

Among the public and experts, a question was raised that “When we say that we could managed the first heavy wave of the disease in the country, how have the identified cases increased?” he noted in response to the question that “With achievements in the screening of the disease, we have been able to identify more new cases of COVID-19, and in the coming days, the healing of those identified will become more apparent and will change Iran's situation globally.”

People should know that we are in the disease management phase and are still operating to control and the disease, he said, adding, “However, in some provinces, due to proper disease management, the detection rate of new cases has dropped.”

He further expressed hope that with the help of people and all responsible bodies, the implementation of the social distancing plan continues strongly until April 8, concluding that the people's companionship certainly made a favorable position in the country among the Eastern Mediterranean countries.

