Some 35% of COVID-19 patients in Iran recovered so far

TEHRAN - Some 35 percent of people infected with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Iran have so far recovered.

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country has increased to 6566, of whom 2134 have so far regained health, Deputy Health Minister Kiyanoush Jahanpour said, ISNA reported on Sunday..

Over the past 24 hours, 743 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, of whom 194 have died, he added.

The highest number of cases were reported from the provinces of Tehran, Qom, and Mazandaran with 1805, 685, and 620 cases, respectively.

MG