Child laborers to be provided with anti-corona aid

TEHRAN – The Social Security Organization plans to provide child laborers with packages of antiseptics and educational items in order to help them prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The plan will be implemented during the final week of the [current Iranian calendar] year (ending March 19), the organization’s head Vahid Qobadi-Dana said, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Under the plan, social security experts will provide child laborers with necessary education about different aspects of the disease and ways to curb its spread.

The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Iran has increased to 13,938, of whom 724 have died and 4,790 recovered so far.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,209 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, Deputy Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said, ISNA reported.

The highest number of new cases were reported from the provinces of Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, and Isfahan with 251, 143, and 126 cases, respectively.

MG