COVID-19 claims 194 lives in Iran

TEHRAN - The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Iran has increased to 6566, of whom 194 have died and 2134 recovered so far.

Over the past 24 hours, 743 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, Deputy Health Minister Kiyanoush Jahanpour said, adding 49 have died during the mentioned period, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The highest number of cases were reported from the provinces of Tehran, Qom, and Mazandaran with 1805, 685, and 620 cases, respectively.

MG