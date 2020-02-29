WHO sends fifth batch of COVID-19 diagnostic kits to Iran

TEHRAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) sent the fifth consignment of COVID-19 diagnostic kits to Iran, IRNA news agency reported.

The fifth consignment of COVID-19 diagnostic kits arrived in Tehran, WHO representative to Iran Christoph Hamelmann wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“We are on our way back from the airport with emergency personnel and health workers, and I appreciate their efforts battling novel coronavirus,” he tweeted.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 593, with 43 deaths so far.

