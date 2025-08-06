Iran's intl. distribution industry expo opens with strong private sector presence

TEHRAN - The 7th International Exhibition and Conference on Iran’s Distribution Industry opened Tuesday afternoon, August 5, with the participation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Head Mahmoud Najafi Arab and a broad presence from the private sector.

Held at the Iran Mall Exhibition and Convention Center, the four-day event brings together key players in the country’s distribution and logistics sectors.

More than 120 private companies are taking part, with over 30 specialized sessions covering fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, food, hygiene products, and logistics.

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce is hosting a dedicated pavilion at the exhibition, featuring advisors, experts, and representatives from several private sector associations based in the capital.

Najafi Arab, accompanied by Sohrab Karegar, president of the National Association of Distribution Industry and deputy head of the Chamber’s Transport Commission, toured the venue and engaged in discussions with exhibitors and industry operators.

The event aims to foster dialogue, showcase innovations, and explore solutions to strengthen the country’s supply and distribution networks. It will run daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Friday, August 8.

