Iran ranks third worldwide in coronavirus research projects

TEHRAN – Iranian researchers have so far conducted over 1,200 projects related to coronavirus, ranking the country third in terms of scientific findings on coronavirus in the world, deputy health minister Reza Malekzadeh has said.

Since coronavirus outbreak, all researchers joined hands to conduct a very significant research activity, so that, 1,200 research projects have been underway over the past month and a half, ISNA quoted Malekzadeh as saying on Friday.

By implementing research and development projects on coronavirus, we will offer excellent scientific products shortly on the international scale, he added.

He went on to explain that most of the coronavirus research currently being conducted in the country is interventional schemes, and 35 schemes are finding effective treatments for COVID-19.

“In the technology sector, we have been able to support knowledge-based companies financially through the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, as well as the Ministry of Health,” he highlighted, stating, Iran was one of the first countries to produce the serology kits, and is capable of exporting it to other countries as well.

The pandemic used a large portion of the country’s energy, budget and health care facilities, and medical centers have faced many economic problems, so that the government needs to support the health sector, in particular, he concluded.

The Iranian health ministry on Friday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 95,646 of whom 6,091 have died and 76,318 (equaling 72 percent), have recovered.

