Coronavirus outbreak will be controlled next weeks: civil defense chief  

TEHRAN - The chief of Iran's Civil Defense Organization said on Tuesday the Iranians’ national resolve is to overcome the coronavirus outbreak, noting the situation will be brought under control over the next weeks.

“Controlling the epidemic situation resulting from coronavirus should be paid attention from two different aspects of field reality and public opinion,” Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said.

“Fortunately, a form of national will and coordination has been created at the highest level of the country’s management system which has resulted in partial controlling of coronavirus outbreak nationwide,” Jalali explained.

“The mentioned control is meant that we will witness a decline in the number of the virus-affected people,” the general explained.

The general also said it is unfair to question the performance of the Health Ministry and call its officials “liar”.

“Calling the country’s health sector as liar and inefficient and spreading panic among people are the techniques used by the enemies’ media outlets,” he further said.

On Monday, Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman, condemned any move to politicize the outbreak of coronavirus, scientifically called COVID-19, urging political groups, parties and media outlets to refrain from making baseless accusations against the Health Ministry officials.

Rabiei pointed out that outbreak of coronavirus is a health issue and “we must trust the physicians”.

He added, “I have called on the entire political parties, groups and media outlets to refrain from politicizing coronavirus outbreak.”

He said people should help the health sector more than ever and observe Health Ministry’s instructions in their daily life and social activities.

Touching upon the government’s firm will to control and root out coronavirus in the country, Rabiei said, “The session of anti-coronavirus headquarters, presided by President Hassan Rouhani, will be held on Tuesday.”

Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of the Health Ministry’s public relations, said as of Tuesday the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran increased to 95, of whom 15 have so far lost their lives.

