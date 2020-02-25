Industry minister holds talks with manufacturers of heath products amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani held a meeting with the producers of health and hygiene products, on Tuesday, to discuss the supply of such products amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by IRIB, the meeting was attended by the representatives of the country’s major health products manufacturers as well as senior officials including the government’s spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Exploring the necessary measures which should be taken by the government and the industry ministry for countering the spread of coronavirus and supervising the production and supply of health and hygiene products were the major issues discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Rabiei condemned any move to politicize outbreak of the coronavirus, calling on political groups, parties and media outlets to refrain from accusing baselessly the country’s Health Ministry officials.

Rabiei pointed out that the outbreak of coronavirus is a health issue and “we must trust to the physicians.”

Coronavirus, known officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

EF/MA