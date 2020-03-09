Industry Ministry to facilitate imports of healthcare products

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has released a statement offering companies active in the field of importing hygiene and healthcare products facilitative services, IRIB reported on Sunday.

All the companies active in the field of hygiene and healthcare products that need to import such products can refer to the Industry Ministry, as well as the Food and Drug Administration of the Health Ministry to benefit from special services and support, the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Industry Minister Abbas Qobadi announced that the ministry has sent the list of 17 companies authorized for importing healthcare products to the Health Ministry.

According to Shata news, Qobadi sent the list to the head of the Health Ministry’s Medical Equipment Department in order for the Health Ministry to announce their required equipment to the mentioned companies to be imported into the country.

Iran’s Industry Ministry has been taking serious steps in collaboration with other government bodies and institutions in order to facilitate the supply of necessary healthcare commodities in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In late February, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani had held a meeting with the producers of health and hygiene products to discuss the supply of such products amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus, known officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

EF/MA