Industry ministry authorizes 17 companies to import healthcare products

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has sent the list of 17 companies authorized for importing healthcare products to the Health Ministry.

According to Shata news, Deputy Industry Minister Abbas Qobadi has sent the list to the head of the Health Ministry’s Medical Equipment Department in order for the Health Ministry to announce their required equipment to the mentioned companies to be imported into the country.

The death fatalities from coronavirus in Iran reached 145 by Saturday afternoon, the Health Ministry announced.

The ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also said until this date 5823 individuals have contracted the deadly virus.

Iran’s Industry Ministry has been taking serious steps in collaboration with other government bodies and institutions in order to facilitate the supply of necessary healthcare commodities in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In late February, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani had held a meeting with the producers of health and hygiene products to discuss the supply of such products amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus, known officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

EF/MA

Photo: Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Abbas Qobadi