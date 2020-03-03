Production of antiseptics doubled in a month

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani says the production of antiseptic products in the country has doubled since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar month (February 20), IRNA reported.

According to Rahmani, the ministry has issued new licenses for the companies which have been able to produce such products.

Regarding the production of face masks, the official noted that since the Health Ministry has announced that 80 million of such products are currently needed in the country, the Industry Ministry has taken necessary measures to meet the needs of the people in the shortest possible time.

“Although production of this product has been two to three times higher than usual, but domestic production hasn’t been enough and, with the government's support and the central bank's allocation of foreign currency, imports are on the agenda as quickly as possible,” Rahmani said.

The official noted that a coronavirus containment headquarter has been established in the Industry Ministry for taking necessary measures for production, distribution and monitoring the markets of health and hygiene products.

In late February, Rahmani had held a meeting with the producers of health and hygiene products to discuss the supply of such products amid at the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the country’s major health products manufacturers as well as senior officials including the government’s spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Coronavirus, known officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

