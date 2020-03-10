Iran bans export of medical products over coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Iran has banned export of some self-protection equipment, textile and cellulose products as the country tries to meet surging demand of the domestic market driven by COVID-19 outbreak, ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

Following the coronavirus onset and the need to curb the disease, the customs administration has ordered to ban the export of nine categories of goods to provide the health ministry with the necessary supplies.

Accordingly, it is prohibited to export medical equipment items including face masks, scrubs, and medical gloves.

Exports of items such as bleachers, disinfectants, soap, and all related sanitary products are also banned.

It is also forbidden to export detergents and disinfectant liquids, alcohol, pumps and spray taps.

Textile and cellulose products with a subset of non-textile products, as well as tissues, sanitary napkins, and paper products will not be exported.

FB/MG

