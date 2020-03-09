Iranian students continue education through TV channels amid Corona threat

TEHRAN – Two state TV channels in Iran are broadcasting educational programs after the closure of schools in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, IRIB news agency reported on Monday.

Amoozesh (Education) Channel started broadcasting programs on Saturday for students all over the country, Masoud Ahmadi, director of Amoozesh channel said, adding that Channel Four is broadcasting educational programs.

Through the first phase, the state TV started to broadcast 10-12 educational programs, which will reach up to 40 programs by the next week, he added.

Also, another channel specifically addresses the health issues for students and families, he highlighted.

Ahmadi further announced the possibility of adding another TV channel after the new year holidays (Noruz, starting March 21) to the educational networks.

In order to achieve the important goal of education, all educational staff should be in touch with each other on a daily basis, including district administrators, school administrators, as well as teachers and students, to ensure the full implementation of distance education according to each classroom curriculum, Education Minister Mohsen Hajimirzaei wrote on his Twitter account on March 5.

FB/MG