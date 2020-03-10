Iran fully prepared to contain coronavirus outbreak: WHO

TEHRAN – Richard Brennan, the Regional Emergency Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region, has said Iran is fully prepared to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Brennan, along with a team of experts, visited a hospital resorts in Tehran on Tuesday to ensure that the process of service and control of the virus is running at its highest level, IRNA reported.

He said that the most important pillar for controlling the contagious diseases, especially COVID-19, is the strong cooperation between responsible bodies and the public, which fortunately is clearly visible in Iran.

Brennan also stated that Iranians behave in a powerful, effective and efficient manner in managing various crises and can overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

In a press conference in Tehran on Saturday, the WHO official said countries in the region and all over the world should use Iran’s experience as a role model in fight against the novel coronavirus.

“Iran benefits from one of the strongest healthcare systems in the region. Iran has made notable achievements in the field of battling coronavirus.”

The World Health Organization has so far sent an aircraft carrying tons of medical supplies and test kits along with a medical team to Iran in order to help combat the novel coronavirus.

Deputy health minister Kianoush Jahanpour said that at least 8,042 people have so far been infected in the country. Of the total figure, 2,731 have been recovered and 291 have died.

