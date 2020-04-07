South Korea to send $2m anti-corona shipment to Iran

TEHRAN – South Korea intends to send a shipment worth $2 million to Iran to help the country combat the coronavirus.

To date, South Korea has provided Iran with items worth $200,000, including a PCR and a disinfectant pump, South Korea’s embassy in Iran wrote on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

Last week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for International Development (OFID), provided Iran with $500,000 to combat COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance.

Besides, Russia has sent 50,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced in March.

Moreover, the World Health Organization sent an aircraft carrying tons of medical supplies and test kits along with a medical team to Iran in early March.

Also, the World Health Organization delivered a shipment of emergency medical supplies and medicine to Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures on March 24.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran reached 62,589 on Tuesday, of whom 3,872 have died and 27,039 recovered, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

