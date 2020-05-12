UNICEF sends fifth shipment of anti-corona aid to Iran

TEHRAN – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered the fifth consignment of anti-corona shipment to Iran with the financial support of the Japanese government.

“With the financial support of the Japanese government, UNICEF has imported the fifth consignment of aid, including 36 tons of personal protective equipment, to protect the brave Iranian medical staff on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus,” Kianoush Jahanpour, the Ministry of Health spokesman wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

With the arrival of this shipment and taking into account the previous four shipments of UNICEF assistance, the total amount of personal protective equipment items that UNICEF has imported into the country since the coronavirus outbreak reached 63 tons.

Some of these items have been distributed among the health care staff of hospitals under the supervision of medical universities in the provinces of Gilan, Isfahan, Khuzestan, North Khorasan, Sistan-Baluchestan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Qom, Tehran, and Alborz.

