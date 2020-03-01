Iran allocates $47m more to combat COVID-19 outbreak

TEHRAN – The Plan and Budget Organization has allocated 2 trillion rials (nearly $47 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) more to the Ministry of Health in order to counter COVID-19.

This allocation is in line with the order of the President Hassan Rouhani to enhance services of medical staff, nurses and health workers fighting coronavirus, IRIB reported.

Previously, the Plan and Budget Organization allocated 3.5 trillion rials (nearly $125 million) to the Ministry of Health in this regard.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki earlier announced that effective measures have been taken and comprehensive plans are underway to get rid of the virus in the country.

The country has put in place a set of contingency plans, including the temporary shutdown of schools, universities and cultural centers, in an effort to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 987, with 54 deaths so far.

FB/MG